Group wanting to renovate Kennett hospital receives Certificate of Need
A Certificate of Need was approved on Monday for the Kennett hospital. (Source: Mayor Chancellor Wayne/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch | September 14, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 4:58 PM

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The plan to bring a hospital back to Kennett moved another step closer.

At a hearing on Monday, September 14 in Jefferson City, the group wanting to renovate the former Twin Rivers Medical Center received a Certificate of Need.

Kennett Mayor Chancellor Wayne made the announcement in a Facebook post, calling it a “great day for Kennett.”

The Kennett hospital closed in June 2018 after Twin Rivers consolidated services with the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

