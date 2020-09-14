High school students sent home for the week

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Manila High School students will spend the rest of the week working from home.
The town’s police department made the announcement Monday on social media.
In the post, they stated that MHS students in grades 7-12 would be “going home for the remainder of the week.”
Region 8 News has reached out to the district’s superintendent, Jason Evers, for confirmation and comment. We have yet to hear back from him.
We will continue to track this story and provide more details as information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.