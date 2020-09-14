Holliday ordered to repay Craighead County $1.4 million

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge has ordered former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday to repay the county more than $1.4 million dollars he’s alleged to have stolen.
Circuit Court Judge Richard Lusby approved on Wednesday, Sept. 10, a partial consent judgment and order.
According to the online court documents, the judge ordered Holliday to pay $1,415,304.79 to the county, plus $35,082.99 in interest. Lusby also ordered him to pay $21,025.74 in the county’s attorney’s fees and costs.
State investigators arrested Holliday on June 29 on suspicion of stealing nearly $1.6 million from the county. He is also charged with abuse of office.
He is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 29 with trial set to begin Nov. 9.
