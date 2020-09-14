2 killed in head-on crash Sunday night

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A head-on crash Sunday night killed two men, one from Ash Flat and the other from Manila.
According to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police, William Hobbs, 79, was driving a Chevy Trailblazer west on Highway 62 around 8 p.m.
Hobbs then crossed the centerline and crashed into a Ford Escape head-on.
The report states the impact killed Hobbs and a passenger in the Ford Escape, Terry Carr, 68.
The crash didn’t list any other injuries and said the weather was clear and the road dry at the time of the crash.
