Sept. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, Sept. 14. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Temperatures will be a little cooler this week, with some fog possible in the morning hours.
We will continue to watch Sally in the Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall in SE Louisiana.
The moisture from Sally may bump our rain chances up a little bit by Wednesday and Thursday.
Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a 72-year-old Region 8 man dead.
A popular Downtown Jonesboro restaurant is closed following a Saturday afternoon fire.
This morning people on the Gulf Coast are keeping a close eye on Sally as the storm threatens to become a hurricane.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
