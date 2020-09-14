Sept. 14: What you need to know

Zach's Monday forecast, Sept. 14
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 14, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 5:33 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, Sept. 14. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Temperatures will be a little cooler this week, with some fog possible in the morning hours.

We will continue to watch Sally in the Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall in SE Louisiana.

The moisture from Sally may bump our rain chances up a little bit by Wednesday and Thursday.

News Headlines

Thousands asked to evacuate ahead of Sally

Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a 72-year-old Region 8 man dead.

A popular Downtown Jonesboro restaurant is closed following a Saturday afternoon fire.

This morning people on the Gulf Coast are keeping a close eye on Sally as the storm threatens to become a hurricane.

