Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll shows Ark. 2nd Congressional District race at a “virtual dead heat”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll, the Arkansas 2nd Congressional District race is at a “virtual dead heat.”
The survey of 698 likely voters from Pulaski, Saline, Faulkner, White, Perry, Conway and Van Buren counties was conducted Sept. 4- 9, 2020, with a +/-4.3% margin of error.
The question asked was “If the election for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District were being held today, and the candidates were Congressman French Hill, the Republican, and Senator Joyce Elliott, the Democrat, for whom would you vote?”
47.5% - Congressman French Hill
46% - Senator Joyce Elliott
6.5% - Don’t know
For the full analysis of the survey, you can visit this link.
