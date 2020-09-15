Arkansas State/UCA football game rescheduled to October 10th

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll have to wait a little bit longer for Arkansas State’s football matchup with UCA.
The Red Wolves announced that the game has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 10th.
A-State said in a statement that “the game’s postponement is due to Arkansas State being unable to assemble a full two-deep depth chart at a specific position group due to player unavailability. It was not the volume of total players unavailable, but rather the inability to field a safe number of players among the depleted position group that required the game be rescheduled.”
The Red Wolves were missing 15 players from the two-deep this past Saturday when they upset Kansas State. A-State plans to return to action September 26th vs. Tulsa. Kickoff is at 2:30pm on ESPN2.
Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir said the following: “We are obviously disappointed for the student-athletes participating from both schools, as well as both coaching staffs and fan bases. We are excited that we’ve rescheduled this game to be played at Centennial Bank Stadium on Oct. 10. While no one wanted this outcome, the health and safety of our student-athletes will always come first. We will remain diligent in our health and safety protocols, and we look forward to resuming our 2020 schedule next week against Tulsa.”
A-State said that all tickets purchased for the UCA game will be honored on the new October 10th game date.
