Be a Bella: Isabella Floyd’s comeback inspires Batesville volleyball & more

“March 29th, 2020, me and a couple friends went riding around because it was sunny outside, we were quarantined. One was in a four wheeler out in front of us, there was one in a ATV with me. As we were driving, we hit a puddle and started hydroplaning. It fell on the drivers side, and my arm got caught under the ATV and we slid for like 20 yards. When it finally stopped, my friend was on the outside, and the one on the four wheeler came out and they lifted it up off of me. My legs were under it, I was trapped. She called her parents, who called mine, and a ambulance. Me and my other friend just sat there and prayed. We went the hospital and I got flown to Children’s Hospital.”