GCT School Board approves purchase of laptops

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County School District School Board approved the purchase of 40 new laptops to help with virtual learning.
Superintendent Gene Weeks said the board approved the purchase Monday evening in a special board meeting.
He called the meeting so they can start working on ordering them as soon as possible.
Federal funding will be used to purchase the devices, which cost about $35,000.
Superintendent Weeks said this will give every student between 6th and 12th grades a laptop, while students K-5 will be using iPads.
Back in July, Region 8 News reported GCT’s push for technology development by spending $300,000 to help with virtual learning.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.