Hundreds helped during food distribution

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Several people lined up for a food distribution event Tuesday morning in Paragould.
A partnership between Goodwill Industries of Arkansas, the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, and Prairie Farms Dairy, hundreds of food boxes was handed out to those in need.
There were no qualifications, and the distribution was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., but Vice President of Support Services with Goodwill Industries of Arkansas Russtina Green said they began earlier due to the demand.
The lines snaked through the parking lot of Goodwill on W. Kingshighway as people loaded food boxes into cars.
Green said it was all worthwhile when you see the look of gratitude on the faces of people they helped.
“Oh my gosh, there is such a great feeling to it,” Green said. “We feel like we are blessing so many people in this community, but we are also getting a blessing from it knowing we can be such a big help.”
Green expected to help 500 families in need.
Their next stops will be in El Dorado and Little Rock.
