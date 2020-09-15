JFD responding to apartment fire

The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100-block of Rogers Street. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 15, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT - Updated September 15 at 11:03 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have shut down Johnson Avenue as firefighters battle an apartment fire.

Jeff Presley, director of Jonesboro and Craighead County E911, reported the area of Johnson and Rogers Street is closed.

Jonesboro police shut down Johnson Avenue as firefighters battled an apartment fire. (Source: Google Maps)

The fire, which was located in the 100-block of Rogers Street, was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Presley said that several JFD units were on the scene, and fire lines are blocking Johnson Avenue.

He said o injuries were reported.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as details emerge.

