JFD responding to apartment fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have shut down Johnson Avenue as firefighters battle an apartment fire.
Jeff Presley, director of Jonesboro and Craighead County E911, reported the area of Johnson and Rogers Street is closed.
The fire, which was located in the 100-block of Rogers Street, was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Presley said that several JFD units were on the scene, and fire lines are blocking Johnson Avenue.
He said o injuries were reported.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as details emerge.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.