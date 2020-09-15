Man wanted after shots fired at Marianna officers

MARIANNA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas man is wanted after shots were fired at two Marianna police officers on Monday.
Bryant Jerome Collier is wanted on two counts of criminal attempt to murder in the second degree, fleeing, two counts of battery in the third degree, criminal impersonation, and possession of a firearm. He is accused of firing shots at Officers Reed and Mitleff.
Reed attempted to make a traffic stop at 6:30 a.m. with a brown Pontiac occupied by Collier and another individual. The driver and passenger exited the car and began walking away. When Reed contacted the driver, Collier started running. Reed caught Collier after a short foot chase, and Collier began physically assaulting Reed. He was then able to get away from the officers.
Collier then came out of a breezeway and turned and fired a handgun at both Reed and Mitleff. Officers couldn’t return fire due to apartment windows being behind Collier.
Collier continued to run and kept firing at the officers. If you see him, contact Marianna Police Department or call 9-1-1.
