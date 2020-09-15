Northeast Arkansas man killed in South Memphis

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 man is dead after shooting in South Memphis on Monday.
According to our sister station WMC-TV, Memphis police arrived at 1217 S. Bellevue, finding a victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
Memphis police have not identified the man, but a GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Chayne Cardwell, who was making deliveries to his customers in Memphis when he was fatally shot.
No suspect information has been released. If you have any information, call Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
