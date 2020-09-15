One in custody after shots fired near Baldwin Elementary

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Baldwin Elementary in Paragould was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon as gunshots were heard in the area around the school.
According to a social media post from the Paragould Police Department, a school resource officer heard gunshots in the school’s vicinity around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday.
Additional officers arrived in the area and found that the shots were fired just two blocks north of the campus and not related to the school in any way.
After a search and investigation, a suspect was taken into custody.
Police also say that no one in the area of the fired shots and at the school was in any danger at any point.
The incident is under investigation, and no other information will be released at this time.
