Overnight shooting results in roll over crash
Police are investigating a car crash from a shooting in Jonesboro, Ark (Source: KSLA)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 15, 2020 at 12:56 AM CDT - Updated September 15 at 1:24 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are on scene of a rollover crash from an early morning shooting on Tuesday.

According to Jonesboro Police one person has been taken to the hospital in the wreck.

A Police Officer also told our reporter on the scene that people were “shooting at one another” which lead to the crash

Parts of Red Wolf Boulevard has been shut down due to the shooting.

Police were on foot looking at the ground of the Northbound lanes looking for evidence

