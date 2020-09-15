PLWC offering Wi-Fi hotspots in Paragould

PLWC offering Wi-Fi hotspots in Paragould
If you're in Paragould and looking for internet access to complete work or school assignments, PLWC has you covered. (Source: Paragould Light Water and Cable on Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 15, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 9:22 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re in Paragould and looking for internet access to complete work or school assignments, PLWC has you covered.

In a Facebook post, Paragould Light Water and Cable announced locations through the city with free Wi-Fi hotspots.

Attention Paragould! If you know someone who needs an internet connection for work or school assignments, tell them PLWC...

Posted by Paragould Light Water and Cable on Monday, September 14, 2020

You can access the Wi-Fi hotspots at the locations below:

  • Greene County Courthouse, South Parking Lot. Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Paragould High School, Front Parking Lot. Monday-Friday from 3:15 p.m.-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Paragould Housing Authority. Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.