PLWC offering Wi-Fi hotspots in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re in Paragould and looking for internet access to complete work or school assignments, PLWC has you covered.
In a Facebook post, Paragould Light Water and Cable announced locations through the city with free Wi-Fi hotspots.
You can access the Wi-Fi hotspots at the locations below:
- Greene County Courthouse, South Parking Lot. Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Paragould High School, Front Parking Lot. Monday-Friday from 3:15 p.m.-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Paragould Housing Authority. Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
