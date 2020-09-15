Police: Knife-wielding man arrested after admitting rape

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond after police say he admitted to raping a woman.
Greene County District Court Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to charge Christopher M. Butler with one count of rape.
According to court documents, officers responded to a home Friday night regarding an unwanted male.
While speaking to the officer, Butler reportedly removed a large knife from his front pocket and moved it to a rear pocket.
When the officer told him to keep his hands in view, the affidavit stated Butler then threw the knife.
“The potential defendant advised the officer that he needed to go to jail because he had raped the female,” Lieutenant Rhonda Thomas stated in the court document. “The potential defendant provided details of the rape that were corroborated by the female victim on the scene.”
Both Butler and the victim reportedly told investigators the alleged rape occurred within Greene County on a gravel road near the woman’s home.
In addition to the bond, Judge Stidham also issued Butler a no-contact order with the victim.
