Sept. 15: What you need to know

News Headlines
An early morning shooting on a Jonesboro roadway ended in a rollover crash and one person taken to the hospital. Aaron Castleberry will have the latest coming up at 6.
That was no movie! Flames really were shooting out of a Region 8 cinema Monday night. We’ll have a live look at the damage in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Police are searching for a man accused of opening fire on two Arkansas police officers.
All eyes are on Hurricane Sally this morning as the storm moves in on the Gulf Coast.
Weather Headlines
It’s now been over one week since Jonesboro has seen rain and this dry spell continues today.
We are keeping an eye on Hurricane Sally, however, as its outer bands may touch off a few downpours across Region 8 in the coming days.
Highs warm into the mid-80s through Thursday before a cold front gives us much cooler weather.
It’ll feel a lot like fall by this weekend with afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 70s!
