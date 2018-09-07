Warm, Dry September Weather

With Sally shifting even further to the east, our weather in Region 8 will remain unbothered. Highs will continue to reach the mid-80s with overnight temperatures in the upper 60s. We’ll be a little more humid the next few days too. Be on the lookout for a few isolated showers. Most will stay dry though. A cold front will slide through later this week bringing another round of cooler weather. It should be enough to drop our highs into the 70s and lows into the 50s for most of Region 8 this weekend!