Arkansas State senior Victoria MacIntosh earns Sun Belt Women’s Soccer weekly honor

Victoria MacIntosh has been named the Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the week, announced by the league Wednesday.
The Manchester, Mo. native was responsible for the game-winning goal in the Red Wolves shutout win over Central Arkansas, Sunday.
To recap, in the 71st minute of Sunday’s contest, Sarah Sodoma made an impressive run down the left wing before deflecting the ball off a UCA defender. Haley Husted then lined up for a corner kick, which bounced off the hands of Central Arkansas, in the box, resulting in a penalty kick.
MacIntosh took the pk for the Red Wolves, which zipped through the top right side of the net, to put A-State on top, 1-0.
This weekly honor marks the first of MacIntosh’s career. The Red Wolves will return to action Sunday, Sept. 20, at the A-State Soccer Park. The match is scheduled for noon.
