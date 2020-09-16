Couple who discovers child on side of road recounts sad situation

BENTON, Ark. (KAIT) - Tommy and Sarah Berry were going home Tuesday morning on I-30 near Benton when they saw they thought was a “baby doll” on the left-hand shoulder of the road.
The baby doll was in fact, a two-year-old child who later died and a woman who was with the child now faces a capital murder charge.
Content partner KATV reported earlier Wednesday that a witness said the child was dropped from a moving vehicle on I-30.
The Berrys told content partner KATV that the situation was horrific.
“I saw blood and I saw a little girl. So, I motioned to my wife to go ahead and call 911,” Tommy Berry said.
Sarah Berry said the scene was difficult to comprehend.
“I kept saying ‘God be with this child.’ I kept saying it. I didn’t know what else to say,” Sarah Berry said.
The couple told KATV that several cars drove by the two-year-old on the side of the road, also speaking to someone who may have seen the child earlier that morning and did not stop to help.
“If you see something, report it,” Tommy Berry said. “You don’t necessarily have to turn around and get on the side of the interstate. But if see something that’s suspicious or gives you a gut feeling that may not be right, just call it in. The police will go to that spot.”
Whitney Turner-Tyson, 30, of Little Rock was arrested on suspicion of capital murder, first-degree battery, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person in the case.
