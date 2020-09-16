Football Friday Night (9/18/20)

Football Friday Night (9/18/20)
By Chris Hudgison | September 16, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 6:15 PM
2020 marks the 27th season of Football Friday Night.
2020 marks the 27th season of Football Friday Night. (Source: KAIT)
2020 FFN Game of the Week: 2-0 Salem prepares for road trip to Corning

Friday is Week 4 of FFN. Our Game of the Week will be won by somebody in black and gold. 2-0 Salem makes a road trip to 1-1 Corning. Kickoff is at 7:00pm.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Matthew Schwartz on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night - September 18th, 2020

Game of the Week: Salem at Corning

Bald Knob at Valley View

Brookland at Rivercrest

Lonoke at Newport

Trumann at Paragould

Clarendon at East Poinsett County

Piggott at Marked Tree

West Memphis at North Little Rock

Batesville at Mountain Home

England at Melbourne

Barton at Cross County

Kennett at Caruthersville

Doniphan at New Madrid County Central

Saturday 2pm: Yellville-Summit at Cedar Ridge

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.