Football Friday Night (9/18/20)

Friday is Week 4 of FFN. Our Game of the Week will be won by somebody in black and gold. 2-0 Salem makes a road trip to 1-1 Corning. Kickoff is at 7:00pm.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
Football Friday Night - September 18th, 2020
Game of the Week: Salem at Corning
Bald Knob at Valley View
Brookland at Rivercrest
Lonoke at Newport
Trumann at Paragould
Clarendon at East Poinsett County
Piggott at Marked Tree
West Memphis at North Little Rock
Batesville at Mountain Home
England at Melbourne
Barton at Cross County
Kennett at Caruthersville
Doniphan at New Madrid County Central
Saturday 2pm: Yellville-Summit at Cedar Ridge
