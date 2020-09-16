Jason Autry goes free after plea deal in Holly Bobo murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last man to face a judge in connection with Holly Bobo’s murder is also the first man to see freedom.
Jason Autry was released from Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
On Monday, Autry pleaded guilty to facilitation of especially aggravated kidnapping and solicitation to commit first-degree murder. He was sentenced to eight years, but with credit for time served.
Autry received a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Zach Adams who is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Adams' brother, Dylan, is serving 35 years in prison after entering an Alford plea to especially aggravated kidnapping and facilitation of first-degree murder.
Autry’s attorney said his client has plans for the future but wouldn’t share them because of regular death threats.
Bobo was 20 years old in 2011 when she disappeared in Decatur County. Her remains weren’t found for three years.
