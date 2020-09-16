Jerry Jacobs faring well at Razorback fall camp

By Chris Hudgison | September 16, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 7:30 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 10 days away from Arkansas football.

A former Red Wolf is faring well in Razorback fall camp. Jerry Jacobs grad transferred to the Hogs in January. The 2018 All-Sun Belt selection will provide experience to a young Razorback secondary.

You can watch the most recent Jacobs zoom with the media here.

Arkansas opens the season September 26th vs. #4 Georgia. Kickoff is at 3:00pm on the SEC Network.

2020 Arkansas Football Schedule

September 26th 3:00pm: at #4 Georgia (SEC Network)

October 3rd 6:30pm: at Mississippi State (SEC Network Alternate)

October 10th: at #8 Auburn

October 17th: vs. Ole Miss (SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate, or ESPN platform)

October 31st 6:30pm: at #10 Texas A&M (SEC Network)

November 7th 6:30pm: vs. #15 Tennessee (ESPN or SEC Network)

November 14th: at #5 Florida

November 21st: vs. #6 LSU

November 28th: at Missouri

December 5th: vs. #2 Alabama

