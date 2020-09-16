One dead, others injured as Jonesboro police respond to crash at MLK and Highland Drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have responded to a fatal crash at MLK and Highland Drive, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Details are scarce but one person was killed and others had minor injuries in the three-vehicle crash.
Jonesboro police are investigating and are checking the traffic light cameras now.
However, authorities are asking people to avoid the area at this time and that traffic is blocked.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.
