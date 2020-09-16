One dead, others injured as Jonesboro police respond to crash at MLK and Highland Drive

Jonesboro police responded Wednesday to a fatal crash at Highland Drive and MLK. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 16, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 6:51 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have responded to a fatal crash at MLK and Highland Drive, according to the department’s Facebook page.

JPD is on scene of a fatality accident at MLK and Highland Dr. Traffic is blocked at this time please avoid the area.

Details are scarce but one person was killed and others had minor injuries in the three-vehicle crash.

Jonesboro police are investigating and are checking the traffic light cameras now.

However, authorities are asking people to avoid the area at this time and that traffic is blocked.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

