Man arrested in weapon case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a Nov. 24 court date after A-State police say he made a threat toward another person earlier this month.
Mason Gage Mullis, 18, of Jonesboro was arrested Monday, Sept. 15 on suspicion of possession of a firearm by certain persons and handguns-possession by a minor or on school property.
According to a probable cause affidavit, A-State police spoke to someone about the situation.
“The complainant advised the defendant stated he had pulled a gun on her ‘tall friend.’ He then made comments as to he was not the person to mess with and that he has a history of this and to look him up,” the affidavit noted.
According to the affidavit, A-State police then searched his social media accounts and noticed two pictures of Mullis with a Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun on Sept. 7.
Officers then reviewed the security video from the 100-block of Dean Street Sept. 9.
“(They) observed the defendant pull a Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun from the right pocket of his jacket while on an elevator with another person,” the affidavit noted.
In a separate case, Mullis was arrested in Feb. 2020 in connection with a possible threat involving a local school student at Nettleton.
The affidavit noted Mullis pleaded guilty in that case and received 36 months probation.
As for the arrest this week, Mullis received a $150,000 bond Wednesday.
Mullis will be arraigned Nov. 24 in circuit court.
