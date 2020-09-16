Man arrested in weapon case

Mason Gage Mullis, 18, of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 15 on suspicion of possession of firearm by certain persons and handgun-possession by a minor or on school property. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a Nov. 24 court date after A-State police say he made a threat toward another person earlier this month.

Mason Gage Mullis, 18, of Jonesboro was arrested Monday, Sept. 15 on suspicion of possession of a firearm by certain persons and handguns-possession by a minor or on school property.

According to a probable cause affidavit, A-State police spoke to someone about the situation.

“The complainant advised the defendant stated he had pulled a gun on her ‘tall friend.’ He then made comments as to he was not the person to mess with and that he has a history of this and to look him up,” the affidavit noted.

According to the affidavit, A-State police then searched his social media accounts and noticed two pictures of Mullis with a Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun on Sept. 7.

Officers then reviewed the security video from the 100-block of Dean Street Sept. 9.

“(They) observed the defendant pull a Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun from the right pocket of his jacket while on an elevator with another person,” the affidavit noted.

In a separate case, Mullis was arrested in Feb. 2020 in connection with a possible threat involving a local school student at Nettleton.

The affidavit noted Mullis pleaded guilty in that case and received 36 months probation.

As for the arrest this week, Mullis received a $150,000 bond Wednesday.

Mullis will be arraigned Nov. 24 in circuit court.

