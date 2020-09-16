Missouri National Guard mobilization for COVID-19 extended

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The mobilization of the Missouri National Guard to support the state’s COVID-19 response has been extended through December 30, 2020.
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-16 which extends the National Guard’s role in helping deploy resources and manpower throughout Missouri in battling the pandemic.
On March 27, Gov. Parson signed Executive Order 20-06 initially mobilizing the National Guard in the state’s COVID-19 response, which was first extended through September 15 by Executive Order 20-12.
“The National Guard has played a major role in supporting state and community response efforts, including COVID-19 testing support, supply and equipment transportation, and meal distribution just to name a few,”said Parson. “This Executive Order will allow the Guard to continue assisting the people of Missouri as we move forward.”
The mobilization extension of the National Guard through Dec. 30 coincides with the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.