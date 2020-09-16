1,191 new cases of COVID-19 in Mo.

1,191 new cases of COVID-19 in Mo.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,191 new COVID-19 cases. (Source: WIS)
By Marsha Heller | September 16, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 4:10 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16.

Wednesday's Press Conference Briefing Regarding COVID-19

Wednesday's Press Conference Briefing Regarding COVID-19

Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Missouri cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,191 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths on Wednesday, September 16.

The positivity rate in Missouri, as of Wednesday, was 12.2 percent.

A total of 106,587 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,739 deaths.

Currently, 1,164,383 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state and 71,668 tests for COVID-19 antibodies.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.