1,191 new cases of COVID-19 in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,191 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths on Wednesday, September 16.
The positivity rate in Missouri, as of Wednesday, was 12.2 percent.
A total of 106,587 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,739 deaths.
Currently, 1,164,383 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state and 71,668 tests for COVID-19 antibodies.
