Sept. 16: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
Our stretch of rain-free weather now stands at eleven days for the Jonesboro area.
Although we’re positioned between a cold front and Hurricane Sally, rain is unlikely today.
Expect mostly sunny and warm conditions for your Wednesday through the rest of the week with seasonable highs in the low 80s.
Cooler, drier air moves into Region 8 behind the front on Friday.
Overnight lows dipping into the low 50s this weekend make it seem like autumn arrived just a couple days early.
News Headlines
One Region 8 airport is a step closer to taking off and flying high again.
Sally made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane, bringing with it 105 mph winds and drenching rains. Aaron Castleberry is live with a look at where the storm is headed and who’s lending a helping hand to those in the storm’s path.
On Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said NYITCOM at Arkansas State University would receive antigen tests and equipment. We went to the experts to find out what that means for Region 8.
A fundraiser has been established for a Region 8 man shot and killed Monday in Memphis while doing his job.
