Technology opportunities up for grabs in Newport

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A new educational opportunity has begun for students as the Tech Depot allows students opportunities to increase their technology skills.
Many people and organizations worked together to give this program life. Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Blue Ribbon Commission worked to get the appropriate people together to discuss the program.
Arkansas Center for Data Sciences, Arkansas State University-Newport, and the Newport Economic Development Commission worked together to make Tech Depot happen.
The program will allow individuals who are employed as apprentices to Arkansas companies to learn more about general IT skills, data analysis, cybersecurity, and more.
Governor Hutchinson says this will create more talent in the tech field.
“This is going to give the younger people greater opportunity. It’s going to help build not just a manufacturing base but retail and agricultural base, but give tech a meaningful role as we develop the strong economy in our rural communities,” he said.
ASUN will be the educational content provider for the first course in the Tech Depot, starting Sept. 28.
