‘Tiny house’ builder ordered to repay customers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Wednesday a Mountain View “tiny house” contractor featured on HGTV will have to pay more than $240,000 for bilking customers.
The Pulaski County Circuit Court ordered Scott Stewart, owner of Slabtown Customs, to pay $110,000 in civil penalties; $131,584.42 in consumer restitution; and $515.30 for the state’s costs and fees.
According to the lawsuit, Stewart failed to complete purchased homes or refund unearned payments.
“Consumers all over the country made large investments for their families' futures only to be scammed by Stewart,” said Rutledge. “Stewart’s scheme to scam Arkansans with tiny homes has big consequences.” Stewart, who was featured on HGTV’s Tiny House Hunters and FYI’s Tiny House Nation, required large down payments and progress payments of up to two-thirds of the full purchase price from clients.
When the completion dates passed, Stewart would offer a refund but failed to repay any unearned payments or provide consumers with their completed homes, Rutledge said.
According to the attorney general, some customers, from as far away as California and Pennsylvania, have been waiting for their money or house for more than 5 years.
