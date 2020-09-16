Two arrested in Fire District theft case

“Further investigation continued to show that Valarie Eaton paid her home utility bills with Centerpoint Energy and Entergy as well as a satellite system from Dish Network in excess of an estimated $16,000 from the Cash Volunteer Fire Protection District’s accounts,” the affidavit noted. “An additional estimated $2,200 worth of merchandise not approved to be purchased by the Cash Fire Protection District to Academy Sports, Walmart and Kroger were shown to be spent by Valarie Eaton from the Cash Volunteer Protection District’s Accounts.”