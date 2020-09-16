Woman killed, 5 others injured in crash

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Monday night claimed the life of a Newport woman and sent five other people to the hospital.
The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened at 7:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, on State Highway 384 in Jackson County, according to the Arkansas State Police crash report.
The incident began with a northbound 2019 Ram 1500 driven by 81-year-old James T. London of Grubs colliding with a southbound 2017 Chevy Traverse driven by Amanda S. Chapman, 41, of Newport.
While both vehicles were stationary crossways in both lanes of traffic, ASP said a 2014 GMC Sierra driven by Doyle K. Ballard, 77, of Newport collided with the front right of the Ram and then hit the driver’s side of the Traverse.
Chapman was killed in the crash. Two passengers in her vehicle, 31-year-old Blake Pretty of Newport and an unidentified minor, were injured.
London and a passenger in his vehicle, 71-year-old Donna R. London of Grubbs, were also injured, as was Ballard.
All of the injured were taken to various hospitals with unspecified injuries.
According to the preliminary crash report, the weather was clear and the road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
