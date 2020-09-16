Wynne woman celebrates 100th birthday

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Wynne woman recently had the opportunity to celebrate her 100th birthday with family, friends and even getting to see her newest grandchild.
According to a Facebook post from Crestpark Wynne, the party was for Thelma Futch.
In addition to a birthday cake, she also received a corsage and had a chance to meet with everyone.
“Even with social distancing, we were still able to have a very nice time. Thank you to all the staff and Futch family for making this so special for such a special lady,” the post noted.
