Amnesty offered to those who missed court

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Since March 11, when Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency in Arkansas due to COVID-19, a number of people have missed their scheduled court dates.
For those who have, the Circuit Court of Craighead County is offering amnesty.
Amnesty Day will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Craighead County Courthouse beginning at 9 a.m.
Anyone who has missed their felony criminal court case, in either the Jonesboro or Lake City circuit court, since March 1 must appear on Oct. 1 to sign and receive a rescheduling order.
Any outstanding arrest warrants will be set aside, and court dates will be rescheduled, according to a news release from Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer.
Those who have missed their court date and do not appear will have a felony warrant issued and their bonds could be revoked.
