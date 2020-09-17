Arkansas State men’s & women’s basketball adjusting after NCAA sets November 25th tipoff date

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll have college hoops soon at First National Bank Arena.
The NCAA Division 1 Council announced on Wednesday that November 25th will be the tipoff date for men’s and women’s hoops. Teams get a maximum of 27 games in the regular season. Preseason practice can start on Wednesday, October 14th.
So how does this impact Arkansas State? I caught up with head coaches Mike Balado and Matt Daniel today.
“Already have games scheduled on the 25th,” Balado said. “It’s the games before that, our tournament was here the days before. So we’re trying to see if we can move that date later, so our fans can still enjoy the multi team event. So it’s a lot of shuffling going on right now. Right now is a time for us to get as many games as we can, the maximum number which will be 27 down from 31. But you still get the conference tournament in, so the guys will get enough games to play. So we’re trying to reshuffle dates, reshuffle opponents and see where everybody’s at.”
A-State women’s basketball had originally scheduled non-conference trips to Missouri, Iowa, & Butler. The status of those games are up in the air.
“So we have some opponents that were outside the parameters of the starting point, and to see where they’re at,” Daniel added. “But I’m in contact with everybody that we’ve got on the schedule just to see where everybody’s at, cause that could change things. Because of the capacity of crowds, the guarantee games that you’re playing may not be on the table anymore. So we’re just trying to work through it, trying to plan for the unplanable.”
I also asked Balado and Daniel about fall workouts & much more. Watch the entire interview above.
