City Youth Ministries provides a place of ‘normalcy’ during virtual learning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - City Youth Ministries is back, doing what it does best, helping youth. But, now with a new program. The ministry is helping students navigate through virtual learning with its day program.
“We waited intentionally to make sure that we had a plan to be able to implement well," Executive Director Denise Snider said.
The ministry started its day program and after-school program, weeks after school opened. Snider says they wanted to be prepared for it all.
They are only open Tuesday through Thursday, with around 12 students receiving help, love and care.
“School at home, it just don’t work for me and I be sleeping in. City Youth gets me up and I think it’s fun," student Javaion Nelson said.
Students sit one-on-one with Group Leaders, many of them ASU students; helping tomorrow’s leaders learn today.
While many are tackling virtual school from home, City Youth Ministries has provided a place for students to do their schoolwork and have some sort of normalcy.
“Many of them don’t have the opportunity for social interaction and just being around peers. They’re staying with us. When they get here at 12:30, they are here until 6 o’clock. They’re are loving it. They will work for about an hour and a half, we do a snack, they get a brain break, they work some more then they get to greet all of their friends and it’s all back to normal for them," Snider said.
City Youth’s after-school program also started this week as well.
Snider says they have had to pivot in a million different ways but they are running like a machine and will do all they can to continue to transform lives of the youth here in Jonesboro.
