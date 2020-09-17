Creeper caught on camera peeping in woman’s window

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for a man caught on camera creeping around a woman’s apartment, peeping in her windows.
The victim, who lives in Caraway Commons, reported receiving an alert from her Ring doorbell around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
When she watched the video, according to the initial incident report, she observed an unknown man looking in the window of her apartment.
The woman told Officer Susan Gray she had never seen the man before and had no idea who he was.
She also feared the man might have been looking in the window where her children sleep.
He is described as being an 18- to 30-year-old 6′ white Hispanic/Latino man weighing 250 pounds. He has black medium-length straight hair.
Gray stated in her report she had put out screenshots of the man to the police department in an effort to identify him.
