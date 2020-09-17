Donation to help Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A much-needed donation for the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex is helping inch the much-awaited project toward its completion.
On Thursday, the complex received 10 target stands as Police Chief Rick Elliott looked on. RJC Armory and FABCO Machine and Engineering partnered together to make the donation.
“We really value our local law enforcement and everything they’ve been going through lately,” FABCO engineering employee Jay Clark said.
According to Clark, it takes four hours to build one target stand.
“This gets us starting to utilize this facility pretty quick at this point,” Chief Elliott said. “Now where we’re at, is getting targets stands made. This first donation of 10, we can have our qualifications, which are upcoming out here.”
Prior to the Jonesboro Shooting Complex, JPD officers did qualifications at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department range.
Chief Elliott said the range only likes power washing, sealing sidewalks, and installing LED lighting to be open.
“I want to see the public out here as soon as possible to start enjoying the complex,” he said.
RJC Armory and FABCO also plans to donate as many as the complex will accept.
