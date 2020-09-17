FFN Extra Point: Batesville & Paragould making big plays

By Chris Hudgison | September 17, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 5:00 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We can’t get every highlight on Fridays, so that means there’s more storylines.

The FFN Extra Point is on a pair of 5A East teams.

Batesville QB Eli Livingston is #5 on MaxPreps National Plays of the Week. He turned what looked like a sure loss on the play to a touchdown. The Pioneers fell to Searcy 41-25. BHS looks to bounce back Friday at Mountain Home.

Paragould WR Nick Ashby went full extension to make a great grab. They fell to Pocahontas 35-8. The Rams look to rebound Friday when they host Trumann.

Nick Ashby of Paragould with an amazing diving catch!

