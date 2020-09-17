Heartland football team scrambles to add games to calendar

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - There has been a lot of uncertainties this year and for one Heartland football team, coaches are trying to keep games on the calendar.
“This has been the most day to day football season I’ve, like I said, ever seen," said David Sievers, Poplar Bluff football coach.
Sievers has been doing this for 33 years and he said this season is a unique one
“We’ve got to start the season and there’s no indication that we won’t get to finish it. You know we lost our week five opponent, but we’ve been able to pick up a new one," he said.
This year, due to COVID-19, Poplar Bluff lost a couple games leaving them scrambling to find new opponents.
“We offered schools money to come here, we offered to go to them, but there were some that just refused to play just because we were too large of a school," said Kent Keith, athletic director
So now, for next week’s game, Keith said this Poplar Bluff team will make the trek up to Rolla.
“They’re helping us a little with our travel expenses. So, they are going to go up there so our boys will have a chance to compete again," he said.
Keith said it’s worth it.
“The exciting thing for us is we are able to play sports now and I would take what we are having to go through right now over the spring we just went through where we didn’t play anything," he said.
And Coach Sievers couldn’t agree more.
“We’re just blessed that we are getting to play and as crazy as things are you know when you can just put all the craziness aside and you can come out here it’s a couple hours every day of normal," he said.
Keith said the team is also taking precautions to stop the spread.
He said they social distance as much as they can, coaches and players not on the field are required to wear a mask and when travelling they have a seating chart in case they have to contact trace.
