John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to offer flu shot clinics for veterans

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is offering flu shot clinics for veterans.
According to Ashley Aubuchon, VA Health Promotion/Disease Prevention Program manager, drive-thru flu shot clinics will be offered daily on weekdays at Poplar Bluff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between September 21 and October 9.
“Vaccination is the surest way to protect against getting the flu, and I think this year it will be especially important for our veterans to get their [free] flu shots,” Aubuchon said. “We hope this will make it even easier than usual for them - all they need to do is drive toward the big tent and swing through the loop; they won’t even have to get out of their vehicles.”
She said getting vaccinated may also protect people around them, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness like babies and young children, older people and people with certain chronic health conditions.
If veterans do not get their flu shot at a VA clinic, they should notify their primary care team, so it can be recorded in their VA record.
Veterans can find VA-approved, in-network providers by clicking here.
Additional walk-in clinics will be held in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Farmington, West Plains, Paragould and Pocahontas VA clinic locations on Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
