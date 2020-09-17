Mission Outreach receives $10,000 donation

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A group that helps people in need throughout Northeast Arkansas received a major donation, with social media playing a huge role in increasing the donation.
According to a media release, Block Insurance in Paragould donated $10,000 to Mission Outreach of Northeast Arkansas.
The money will be used to help buy educational materials for life skills classes in parenting, anger management and financial education among other things.
The company received a $5,000 grant earlier this year to help Mission Outreach. However, both Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance gave insurance agent Allison Hestand an opportunity to increase the amount.
“(It was) an additional chance to raise even more funds through social media support via the official Make More Happen microsite. Together, they were able to raise an additional $5,000 by having their story shared at least 500 times over the course of a week to total the donation to $10,000,” the media release noted.
Liberty Mutual and Safeco plan to donate $340,000 to nonprofit groups this year as part of the Make More Happen project.
