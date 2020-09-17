Neelyville R-IV school closed Friday

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 17, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 6:20 PM

NEELYVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri school district will be closed Friday due to sewer problems in the community, school officials said on social media.

According to a post on the Neelyville R-IV School District Facebook page, there will be no school Friday, Sept. 18.

School is being dismissed Friday at the Neelyville R-IV School District due to sewer problems in Neelyville, school officials said. (Source: Neelyville R-IV School District Facebook page)

“The problem is expected to be repaired quickly tomorrow. Since we are out, we will do AMI Day 1. Teachers will be available by email from 8 to 12 tomorrow morning. This is a great opportunity to practice AMI. If you have any problems, please send a note Monday morning. We appreciate your patience and support during this time,” school officials said in the post.

