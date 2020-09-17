Neelyville R-IV school closed Friday

NEELYVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri school district will be closed Friday due to sewer problems in the community, school officials said on social media.
According to a post on the Neelyville R-IV School District Facebook page, there will be no school Friday, Sept. 18.
“The problem is expected to be repaired quickly tomorrow. Since we are out, we will do AMI Day 1. Teachers will be available by email from 8 to 12 tomorrow morning. This is a great opportunity to practice AMI. If you have any problems, please send a note Monday morning. We appreciate your patience and support during this time,” school officials said in the post.
