One person arrested after human remains reportedly found, Sheriff says

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been arrested after authorities reportedly found human remains earlier this week along Highway 1 South in Cross County.
According to a media release from Cross County Sheriff David West, deputies and Arkansas State Police special agents executed a search warrant Sept. 15 in the 600 block of Highway 1 South, due to a missing person.
Authorities found what was believed to be human remains and sent them to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock for identification and cause of death, West said.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending on the suspect, whose name has not been released.
West said Detectives Mandi Cordell and Kendole Boykin, along with Wynne Police Captain Luke Cantrell and Arkansas State Police CID worked hard on the case.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.