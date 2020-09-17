Person airlifted after train crashes into tractor trailer

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to find an alternate route as it works a serious crash involving a train.
Sheriff Terry Miller confirmed to Region 8 News a train crashed with an agriculture tractor-trailer on County Road 342 near St. Francis, Ark.
A victim from inside the tractor-trailer was airlifted Thursday night with what the sheriff called, “possible serious injuries.”
Around 7:30 p.m., Sheriff Miller said crews were still at the scene and asked drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
