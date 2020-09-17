Sen. Hawley asks DOJ to file suit against restrictions on houses of worship

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Senator Josh Hawley is asking the Department of Justice to file a suit against restrictions on houses of worship.
The senator sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr urging him to immediately file suit in federal court.
He said a number of states are violating the First Amendment in strictly limiting attendance at religious services while allowing other businesses, like restaurants and gyms, to operate at up to 50 percent capacity.
“The American people have endured six months of closures and restrictions on their houses of worship," Hawley wrote. "Over that period, they have faced countless harms: missed holidays and religious celebrations, canceled weddings, and unattended funerals, to say nothing of the painful absence of regular worship. These continued violations of the First Amendment are outrageous. I ask that the Department file suit against these jurisdictions and others to uphold Americans' rights.”
