Sept. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, Sept. 17. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Our September dry spell has now reached 12 days for Jonesboro.
We won’t see much rain at all from this afternoon’s cold front, but winds will kick up quite a bit.
In fact, a few northerly wind gusts could reach 25 mph over the next three days as cool fall air rushes into Region 8.
Daily highs in the mid-70s may come as a shock to many of us!
Overnight lows in the low 50s will feel almost chilly.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
With an expected drop in enrollment and a decrease in state funding, one Region 8 college is coping with the financial impact of COVID-19.
A Wednesday evening crash claimed the life of a Brookland man and sent two others to the hospital.
A new study finds Arkansas roads are in poor condition, and that’s contributing to fatal crashes.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.