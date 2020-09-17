Students march for unity at A-State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students across the Arkansas State University campus joined together Thursday for a Unity March to advocate and educate their peers.
Dozens of students marched together alongside a few faculty members, including Chancellor Kelly Damphousse. Some carried signs and many wore the color black.
Everyone stayed in unison and as a group, they made their way from the football field to the Student Union.
As they made their way down the sidewalk, many cars drove by honking their horns showing support.
President of the Black Student Association Courtney Atkins considers the group family.
“We want to share that Arkansas State does have a voice and we do care,” she said. “I believe that Arkansas State is not segregated, we’re in unity. I believe us coming together right now, it’s not just black people coming out clearly, it’s white people, Hispanics, and we just want to show that we’re doing our part and we’re one big family.”
At the end of the march, booths were set up to help students register to vote.
Atkins said this is to educate students about the upcoming election.
“Students do have a voice in the future. We just want to educate them and know that they can use their voice and know their rights,” she said.
The march encourages everyone to get involved on and off-campus.
Atkins said students can join BSA or NAACP and noted everyone is welcome.
