Task Force addresses issues with law enforcement

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police chiefs, community leaders, and city officials from across the state met Thursday to discuss law enforcement improvement for Arkansas.
They addressed issues such as the lack of training for police officers on handling certain situations pertaining to people with mental disabilities.
They said they also were trying to work on ways to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the public.
Gina Gomez, the executive director for Jonesboro Hispanic Community Services Inc., says that both law enforcement and the community should work to improve the relationship, not just one or the other.
“There are so many things that we can do in order to inform our community on what is being done, and how can we contribute to improve those relationships from the community not just expecting law enforcement agencies to do all the work,” said Gomez.
Gomez also added that community leaders, like herself, play an important role on improving that relationship.
The Governor’s Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement plans to come up with suggestions to present to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
